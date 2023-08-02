First China-Central Asia Freight Train Leaves Guiyang to Almaty

By Staff Report in International on 2 August 2023

ASTANA – A cargo train left Dulaying International land-sea logistics port in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, on July 28 to Almaty, marking the launch of the first direct China-Central Asia rail-road intermodal freight train service from Guiyang, reported Xinhua.

First direct China-Central Asia freight train from Dulaying international land-sea logistics port leaving Dulaying Station in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Photo credit: Xinhua/Yang Wenbin.

A train loaded with more than 1,500 tons of goods, including mattresses, children’s products, and ceramic tiles, will pass through the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and eventually arrive in Almaty. It will take nearly 11 days to travel one way.

On the return journey, nearly 1,300 tons of agricultural products will be transported from Kazakhstan to Guiyang.

Kazakhstan has launched a pilot project at the checkpoint this year to automate issuing electronic permit forms based on the CargoAlem electronic queue system module, designed to exclude human errors and corruption risks.


