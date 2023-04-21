Khorgos International Center to Resume Work This Month

ASTANA – The Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation will resume its work on April 24 after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its operations over the past three years, reported the press service of the Zhetisu Region’s akimat (local administration) on April 20.

“More than three years have passed since Khorgos suspended its activities due to the epidemiological situation in the world. During these years, the company has carried out huge work to improve the activities and modernize all business processes of the center,” reads the statement.

During the Feb. 24 working visit to the Zhetisu Region, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said Kazakhstan and China had reached an agreement to resume the center’s work.

Khorgos is a unique joint project of Kazakhstan and China implemented within the framework of the Nurly Zhol economic policy and the Silk Road Economic Belt strategy. Being Kazakhstan’s gateway to China’s vast market, it aims to accelerate trade flows and economic prospects.