Astana Children’s Library Organizes Readings to Mark Day of Abai

ASTANA – Children’s Library of the Centralized Library System will hold the Abai readings event on Aug. 10 to celebrate the 178th anniversary of prominent Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly in Astana, reported the city administration on Aug. 3.

The organizers hope to increase readers’ interest in the Kazakh language, literature, and culture by promoting Abai’s work and raising society’s awareness of the legacy of the outstanding poet and thinker.

The event will present excerpts from Abai’s words of edification, songs based on his poems, a book exhibition, and a lecture about repressed relatives and descendants of Abai.

The event will be attended by librarians, readers, guests, and staff members of the ALZHIR museum and memorial complex of political repression and totalitarianism victims.

Aug. 10 has been designated as the Day of Abai by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2020.