Wimbledon 2023: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina Defeats American Shelby Rogers

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, defending Wimbledon champion, beat Shelby Rogers of America 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the start of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 4 at the Centre Court in London, reported the tournament’s press service.

The match lasted for one hour and 43 minutes.

“It was really tough for me today. I was nervous and I could not even hide it. I made a double fault at the beginning of the match. It was an amazing atmosphere. I am really pleased to get to another round,” Rybakina said after the match.

Last year, Rybakina won the Wimbledon women’s singles final, the first grand slam for her and Kazakhstan.