Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Sign Agreements Worth $1.3 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakh and Tajik entrepreneurs signed contracts worth $1.3 billion, and are planning to increase this to $2 billion, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum on May 3, reported Kazinform.

According to Zhumangarin, the business forum, which was held in Astana on the eve of a state visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, reaffirms Kazakhstan’s intentions to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation with fraternal Tajikistan.

In 2022, trade between the two countries grew 18.5 percent to $1.4 billion, accomplishing the task set by the two countries’ Presidents to increase trade turnover to $1 billion.

Last year, Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan grew 9.7 percent to $877.6 million, with an increase in wheat, margarine, sunflower oil, and barley supplies.

Tajikistan’s imports also showed a 37.9 percent increase to $501.4 million mainly due to copper ores and concentrates, dried fruits, mixtures of nuts and dried fruits, mineral and carbonated water, vegetables and fruits.

Zhumangarin noted that Tajikistan is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in the region, with positive dynamics in trade witnessed every year. He added that Kazakhstan has the potential to increase its exports of 60 commodity items worth $140 million, which are well-supplied processed products.

“Service providers have shown significant interest in rendering Earth remote sensing and satellite communications services for the agricultural industry and IT services. The parties are ready to cooperate in the digital transformation of public administration, as well as scientific and innovative activities,” said Zhumangarin.

The minister stated that the countries have built friendly relations that are now at the level of a strategic partnership. He stressed Kazakhstan’s ambition to maintain this positive trend by continuing to work with Tajikistan in a variety of areas.

Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Ziyozoda Sulaimon, announced that the countries signed an agreement on constructing wholesale distribution centers to increase the supply of in-demand fruits and vegetables.

He informed that in 2022, Tajikistan exported 26,000 tons of grapes to Kazakhstan, increasing its supply structure of agricultural products every year.

The parties also discussed the resumption of flights between the capitals Dushanbe and Astana.