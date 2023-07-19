More Middle Eastern Travelers Choose Almaty as Travel Destination

ASTANA – The city of Almaty is becoming very popular among business tourists and regular travelers from the countries of the Middle East, said the head of the city’s tourism department Galiya Tokseitova, the press service of the Almaty Akimat (administration) reported on July 12.

The growing demand came after the opening of direct flights from Oman’s Muscat to Almaty on July 1.

“We welcome guests from Oman and are sure that their visit will be pleasant and memorable,” said Tokseitova.

According to her, the launch of direct flights between Almaty and Muscat aims to develop the tourist potential and strengthen trade, economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Oman.

With a mission to promote Almaty in international markets, the city’s tourism management organized a roadshow in the largest cities of Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to attract tourists from the Middle East countries.

Last year, Almaty’s tourism department representatives participated in the exhibition at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 in Dubai.

Since the end of the pandemic, tourist arrivals in Almaty have boosted. In 2022, the number of foreign tourists stood at 417,000.

Over 400,000 tourists arrived in the city in the first quarter of this year. The trip program includes the most famous attractions of Almaty, shopping, and gourmet trips to the city’s best restaurants.