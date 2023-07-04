Oman Launches Direct Flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Muscat, Oman’s capital, hosted the opening ceremony of the launch of direct flight between Muscat and Almaty by Oman’s Salam Air low-cost airline. This is the first time in the history of bilateral relations of the two countries that direct flights have been established, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported on July 2.

The airline will perform the flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The flights are expected to contribute to expanded tourism, as well as enhanced trade, economic and cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Oman.

Kazakh citizens can visit Oman visa-free for 14 days, whereas Omanis can stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 30 days.

On June 28, Kazakhstan and Bahrain launched charter flights between Almaty and Manama, which will operate on Wednesdays by SCAT Airlines using Boeing-737.