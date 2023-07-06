Kazakhstan, Switzerland Review Bilateral Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu met with Federal Councilor and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on July 5 to discuss bilateral cooperation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties addressed the state and prospects for the development of cooperation in all fields, as well as interaction in a multilateral format, including important issues on the international and regional agenda.

The sides also discussed the bilateral legal framework with plans to expand and enhance the partnership, particularly in areas of confiscation and return of assets obtained by criminal means.

Nurtleu commended the interaction within the Bretton Woods institutions and the significant contribution of Switzerland to the establishment of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center of the International Monetary Fund in Almaty.

The sides stressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries, including by maintaining a regular political dialogue and increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation. They praised last year’s increase in mutual trade, which reached $1.4 billion.

Switzerland is among the top three largest investors of Kazakhstan, investing more than $31 billion in the Kazakh economy.

Approximately 300 Swiss companies operate in Kazakhstan, including Novartis, Glencore International, Clariant, Roche Holding, SGS, ABB, Sika, Bühler Group and Stadler Rail.

In December, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company signed three agreements worth 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) with Stadler Rail to supply 537 sleeping and couchette coaches.