IMF Regional Capacity Development Center Opens in Almaty

ASTANA – The Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opened in Almaty on June 9, reported the National Bank’s press service.

National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, IMF’s delegation led by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, heads of international financial organizations and diplomatic missions, as well as representatives of government agencies, attended an opening ceremony.

“We are opening this center to support our members across this diverse and dynamic region of close to 100 million people as they navigate a range of economic opportunities and challenges. In areas spanning fiscal, monetary, and financial policy, and statistics, CCAMTAC will help members build stronger policies and institutions that foster inclusive growth,” said Georgieva at the opening ceremony, as quoted by the IMF.

Almaty’s office has become the IMF’s 17th capacity development center in the world. CCAMTAC will coordinate activities of the IMF in nine countries of the region: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In a recent interview with the Astana Times during the Astana International Forum, Georgieva spoke about IMF cooperation with Central Asia, the global economic outlook, and the prospects of assisting Kazakhstan in achieving carbon neutrality.