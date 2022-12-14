KTZ, Swiss Stadler Rail Sign Manufacture and Supply Agreements Worth $2.5 Billion

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) signed three agreements worth 2.3 billion euros (US$2.5 billion) with Swiss Stadler Rail for the supply of 537 sleeping and couchette coaches on Dec. 14, reported International Railway Journal.

The deal also includes a contract for 20-year service maintenance.

Stadler will manufacture 234 forty-seat passenger sleeping cars, 233 couchette sleeper cars that can seat 58 each, 35 passenger carriages with 18 seats for staff and people with reduced mobility, and 35 generator carriages.

The rolling stock is designed for 1,520 mm gauge. Each train will have a top speed of 160km/h. The trains will be able to operate in a temperature range of -50 to 45 degrees Celcius, which is vital for the sharply continental climate of the country.

Previously, the parties signed an agreement, as part of which Stadler will acquire a production facility in Astana with 100 employees.

The first delivery is expected in 2030. The contract also allows placing additional orders to keep upgrading the Kazakh fleet.

“Thanks to our innovative products and expertise, we believe we can help take public transport in Kazakhstan to the next level,” said Stadler Executive Chair Peter Spuhler.

Spuhler arrived in Kazakhstan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Dec. 14 to discuss the modernization of the railcars manufacturing plant, the use of Kazakh aluminum, and the establishment of a complete production cycle. During the meeting, Spuhler said the company intends to increase localization to 35 percent by 2030.