Kazakhstan Prioritizes Green Transition, Transport Connectivity in EU Cooperation 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to use all opportunities for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation with the European Union, particularly in green transition and strengthening transport connectivity, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU dialogue platform on July 1, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Expanding its partnership with the EU is one of Kazakhstan’s priorities, said Smailov. Considering the experience and achievements of the European countries in alternative energy, Kazakhstan is keen to implement new joint projects, as it sets an ambitious goal to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its energy balance from the current 4.5% to 15% by 2030.

Smailov mentioned Svevind Energy’s major project to produce green hydrogen, which was launched in the Mangystau Region on June 21. It is one of the steps toward the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed last year on the value chains of sustainable raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen.

With an increasing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Kazakhstan is working on the synchronous elimination of bottlenecks with other participating countries, Smailov said. The country is set to join efforts with European partners to connect the TITR with the Trans-European Transport Network and the Global Gateway initiative.

“Kazakhstan and the EU have a wide range of opportunities to further deepen its partnership in the green economy, transport and logistics,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the agreements and signed contracts related to the TITR during his recent visits to Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Kestutis Jankauskas, considers renewable energy and transport interconnections to be priorities for joint work, as the relations between the country and the EU continue to develop rapidly.

Amid rising climate change risks, the EU has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to a net-zero transition by 2050, Jankauskas said.

“We would also like to support Kazakhstan on this path with specific projects of our companies and banks,” he said.

Jankauskas also commended regional initiatives to develop transport infrastructure and optimize logistics processes aimed at increasing cargo turnover along the TITR.