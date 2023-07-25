CICA Flag Raised at 4,317 Meters Above Sea Level

ASTANA — Kazakh and foreign activists set a flag of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on July 23 at the Kanysh Satpayev Peak, located near Almaty at an altitude of 4,317 meters above sea level, reported the organization’s press service.

The event, which celebrated CICA efforts over the past years and its commitment to achieving its goals, brought together CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament Aigul Kuspan, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan Khayrullo Ibodzoda, Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Edwin Nathan Yabo Glusman, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan.

The participants stressed the importance of promoting an active lifestyle and noted the systematic efforts of CICA to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the region.