Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum Kicks Off in Astana

ASTANA – The two-day Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum (CAF), which aims to study challenges of Asia’s global security, kicked off on July 13.

The CAF, a platform for dialogue, has brought together scholars from 25 different countries in the region, including China and Russia.

The participants will also discuss the new continental interconnectedness of Eurasia and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, global competition for innovation, new technologies, artificial intelligence, human capital, and other issues.

The CAF under the theme Asia in the Changing World: Agenda for the Future is hosted by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of Kazakhstan and co-organized with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.