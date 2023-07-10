KazISS to Host Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum This Week

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of Kazakhstan will host the Central Asian Security and Cooperation forum under the theme Asia in the Changing World: Agenda for the Future on July 13-14 in Astana, reported the press service of KazISS.

The forum is expected to become a part of the global ecosystem of the most authoritative annual venues, such as the Munich Security Conference, the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Shangri La Dialogue, the Raisina Dialogue, the Primakov Readings and the Astana International Forum.

The event, co-organized with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will show new formats of dialogue and interaction of prominent thinkers and political scientists from 25 countries, including China, India, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Türkiye, and the United States.

Asia was put in a spotlight of political and geo-economic processes amid complex geopolitical shifts. In the context of growing globalization, new formats of regionalization are being strengthened, which creates increased competition for setting new rules and mechanisms of international relations, involving the security architecture.

The forum will cover such topics as Asia’s global security, the new continental interconnectedness of Eurasia and the Middle Corridor, global competition for innovation, new technologies, artificial intelligence, and human capital, among others.

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Vice President of Japan’s National Graduate Institute of Policy Studies Narushige Michishita, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and Head of the Iranian Center for Political and International Studies Mohammad Hassan Sheykholeslami, Professor of Government at Georgetown University Qatar and Head of the Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies Mehran Kamrava will deliver their remarks at the forum.