Azerbaijan Hosts Shusha Global Media Forum

ASTANA – The Azerbaijani city of Shusha hosted the Global Media Forum under the theme New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution from July 21 to 23, reported Kazinform.

The event brought together more than 200 participants, including state representatives, media and public structures, business communities, international organizations, scientists, and experts.

The three-day forum serves as a platform for discussing and exchanging experiences on modern challenges and problems in media, counteracting misinformation and fake news, and the future of traditional media presently undergoing digitization.

The event is intended to strengthen national capabilities, expand and develop international interaction, and study innovative opportunities in the global media industry.

“The relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the media industry are progressing. For example, just recently, the Jibek Joly TV channel was launched on the major cable provider in Azerbaijan. The State News Agency of Azerbaijan (AZERTAC) and the International News Agency Kazinform have a memorandum of cooperation. Both agencies exchange video, audio, and other materials to help in their work,” commented Askar Umarov, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister.