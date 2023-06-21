Uzbekistan Hosts Kazakh Culture Days

ASTANA – Kazakh culture and spiritual roots are being showcased to the Uzbek public at Kazakh Culture Days in Uzbekistan on June 20-23, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Cultural events began with a gala concert on June 20, featuring Kazakh singers, young winners of national and international competitions, as well as the Gulder ensemble and an ethnic and folk ensemble Turan.

The Turan ensemble will perform with the Uzbek Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the principal conductor Alibek Kabdurakhmanov on June 21. The ensemble’s program, Folk & Symphony, combines symphony orchestra and ancient folk instruments and will be presented in Uzbekistan for the first time.

Artists of “Kazakhconcert” will perform on June 22 at the Nurafshon Palace of Culture in Samarkand and on June 23 at the Youth Center concert hall in Bukhara.

On June 23, the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre will present the opera “Abai” on the legendary stage of the Navoi Uzbekistan State Academic Bolshoi Theatre.

Nine works of Kazakh filmmakers are also being showcased to the Uzbek public as part of the Kazakh Cinema Days.

The event began with a screening of the 1989 film “Sultan Baybars,” directed by acclaimed Kazakh director and screenwriter Bolat Mansurov, which was restored by Kazakhfilm studios.

The festival will also feature the screening of “Mukagali” by Bolat Kalymbetov, “Dos-Mukasan” by Aidyn Sakhaman, “On the Starting Line” by Ernar Nurgaliyev, “Summer of 1941” by Bekbolat Shekerov and “Paralympian” sports drama directed by Aldiyar Bairakimov.

Animated pictures, including “The Youngest Daughter,” “Lullaby,” and “The Tree of Amen Aga” will be shown for young audiences.