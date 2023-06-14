Kazakh Animated Film Wins at Indian Festival

ASTANA – Kazakh short animated movie “Besik Zhyry” (Lullaby) was recognized as the best animated film at the Roshani International Film Festival 2023 in India, the Culture and Sports Ministry press service reported on June 13.

Released in 2021 with the support of the State Center for the Support of National Cinema under the ministry, the movie was selected among 132 animated films, with around 1,300 works competing overall.

The jury of the film festival, which brought together great filmmakers from around the world for the fourth time, gave “Besik Zhyry” by the Dala Animation creative team the highest rating.

In May, the Madfa Madrid Film Awards 2023 film festival in Madrid, Spain, named this animated movie best among 1,500 works.