Top US Economist Nouriel Roubini to Present Book About Kazakhstan at Astana International Forum

ASTANA – Prominent American economist Nouriel Roubini, known as Dr. Doom for predicting the 2008 global financial crisis, will present his book “The New Kazakhstan: Steering the Steppe Amid a Global Storm” at the Astana International Forum (AIF) on June 9 in the capital.

“I look forward to speaking at the event launching this new important book in Astana on June 9. Kazakhstan is an important country and a middle power,” Roubini wrote on Twitter on May 26.

According to the forum program, the presentation will take place at 12:45-1:45 p.m. Astana time (GMT +6).

The forum will tackle global challenges in foreign policy and international security, climate, food scarcity, and energy security and will feature keynote speakers among distinguished and influential guests, including heads of state and global leaders.

The forum, hosted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will also focus on Central Asia and its role on the global stage amid new challenges.