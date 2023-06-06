Nobel Laureate to Propose Strategy for Kazakhstan’s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions at Astana International Forum

ASTANA – Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), is expected to propose a new strategy for Kazakhstan’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions at the Astana International Forum (AIF), the Khabar 24 TV channel reported on June 6.

Chung, who previously served as the principal advisor on climate change to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, will share how to turn the climate crisis into an opportunity for economic growth and job creation.

Chung pointed out that politicians and experts worldwide will discuss at the AIF the establishment of a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine.

Chung opined that Kazakhstan now faces internal and global challenges due to the complicated international situation, when global trade, diplomatic and international relations are rapidly changing.

“It will not be easy for the Kazakh government as a new era begins after the presidential election. I think the Astana International Forum will provide Kazakhstan with a significant opportunity to determine a future course of action to solve these issues,” he said.