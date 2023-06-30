Kazakhstan Observes Fivefold Demand for Domestic Resorts 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s tourism demand for domestic resorts increased fivefold, with Kazakh citizens preferring vacations at the Alakol, Balkhash, and Zaisan lakes, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on June 26.

The popularity of resort areas and beach holidays in Usharal, Balkhash, Zaisan, and Urzhar is linked to the reopening of Urzhar and Usharal airports following the upgrade of runways.

Aktobe and Turkistan also observe a 40% growth in tourism this summer.

“Developing domestic tourism is as important as the increase in foreign visitors. The ministry is developing and implementing programs to promote domestic tourism, including the Kids Go Free program, allowing families to plan a vacation in the country and effectively save money. By purchasing travel packages through tour operators, our citizens can save up to 30%,” said Moldir Abdualiyeva, the ministry’s spokesperson.

The Kids Go Free program, launched two years ago, envisions free tickets for children aged 2 to 17 as part of a domestic tour package. The Kazakh Tourism national company subsidizes the tickets to make family flights affordable.

Work is underway to introduce tourist cashbacks, which subsidize tourists’ expenses up to 20% of the cost of the tour during the off-season.

The tourist season at the Alakol Lake kicked off on June 15, offering upgraded service, infrastructure, and transportation, implemented as part of a development roadmap.

Another place offering a beach holiday is Aktau, located in Western Kazakhstan on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. It offers water sports, including windsurfing, kayaking, and jet skiing, as well as relaxation on sandy beaches.

Adventure seekers and nature would enjoy the East Kazakhstan Region, which is a hidden gem with breathtaking natural beauty and various activities for everyone. Northern Kazakhstan, meanwhile, is popular thanks to the Naurzum national nature reserve, which features four types of landscape: forest, steppe, wetlands, and semi-desert.

The southern part of Kazakhstan is known for its ancient architecture, Muslim holy sites, and enigmatic secrets, which can be found in the Zhambyl Region.