New Tourist Season to Kick Off at Alakol Lake on June 15

ASTANA – The tourist season at Alakol Lake, a popular tourist destination in east Kazakhstan, will begin on June 15, announced the Abai Region’s first deputy akim (governor) Aidyn Karimov on May 16.

Infrastructure development

According to Karimov, the Abai Region akimat (city administration) is prioritizing the region’s infrastructure, ecology, and safety. It has started implementing the development roadmap to boost the quality of service and infrastructure at Alakol Lake.

The akimat is improving the local Urzhar Airport, including through plans to upgrade the airport terminal. To ensure fire safety, the akimat is also intending to build a fire station in the Kabanbay village.

The works on the lakeshore protection, including new zones, will be carried out gradually until 2027, informed Karimiv.

Transportation development

The flight route Almaty – Urzhar – Semei – Urzhar and back to Almaty is operating twice a week. The flight frequency will increase to three-four times a week between June and August.

Qazaq Air airline began direct flights from Astana to Urzhar on May 15, which take place five times a week except on Fridays and Sundays.

During the summer period, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy railway company will launch the Talgo train to Alakol on the Astana-Dostyk route. In total, 11 routes will run from Astana, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and the Abai Region.

Last year, 243,000 passengers traveled by rail, and this season it is planned to increase the number of passenger seats to 276,000.

The number of tourists visiting Alakol has been increasing every year. Last year, 1.5 million people visited the popular destination.