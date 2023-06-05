Kazakhstan Has Set New Agenda After National Referendum Last Year, Says State Counselor

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has set a new agenda, embarking on the reforms that have become a unique phenomenon in the region, following the national referendum on constitutional amendments on June 5, 2022, State Counselor Erlan Karin wrote on his Telegram channel on June 5.

The referendum became a milestone event, ushering in a new era in the nation’s development, he wrote.

“A year ago, the citizens of Kazakhstan, by a majority of 77.18%, voted in favor of the draft law on amending the country’s Constitution during the referendum,” Karin said.

He emphasized that adopted amendments to the Constitution included the reforms to reduce presidential powers, delegate more powers to the parliament and enhance judicial power.

According to Karin, the referendum demonstrated a new level of public consolidation, later confirmed during the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The constitutional reform and the electoral cycle have shaped a new political system.

According to Karin, reforms to improve the political system will continue. This year, Kazakhstan will hold direct elections of akims (governors) in 45 regions and cities of regional significance. After that, elections for district governors will be held nationwide.