Central Referendum Commission’s Final Count: 77.18% of People Voted in Support of Amendments to Constitution

NUR-SULTAN – Some 77.18 percent of people (6.1 million of people) voted in favor of the constitutional Amendments during the referendum on June 5, reported Central Referendum Commission (CRC) Chairman Nurlan Abdirov at the June 7 meeting on the final electoral tally.

This makes up an absolute majority of votes in each of the 17 regions. “The requirements of the Constitutional Law on the majority support of citizens have been met,” said Abdirov.

The total number of citizens eligible to vote in the referendum was 11,734,642 people. The number of citizens who took part in the voting was 7,985,769, or 68.05 percent of the number of citizens participating in the referendum. “The referendum is declared valid,” Abdirov said.

Earlier, it was reported that 18.66 percent or 1,490,475 voters rejected the constitutional amendments. Another 1.58 percent of ballots were not counted in the vote count and 2.58 percent of ballots were declared invalid.

It is reported that the proposed amendments are considered to be adopted according to Constitutional Law. “The decision adopted in the referendum has a binding force and does not require additional confirmation by acts. Amendments and additions to the Constitution adopted in the referendum will come into force from the day of publication of the official announcement on the results of the referendum,” reads the statement on the commission’s website.