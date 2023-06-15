Kazakhstan, EU Review Bilateral, Interregional Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with European Union (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora on June 13-14 to discuss cooperation in transport and logistics, critical raw materials, and visa facilitation, reported the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on acute topics of interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU and confirmed interest in developing promising projects between Kazakhstan and the EU.

Nurtleu welcomed regular and dynamic interaction in the transport and logistics area and expressed readiness to start consultations on the Schengen visa simplification process for Kazakh citizens.

Hakala noted that the EU attaches “great importance to its relations with Kazakhstan and considers the country a key partner in Central Asia.” She expressed the willingness of the EU to continue effective interaction with Kazakhstan to achieve common goals, such as sustainable development, support for peaceful processes, stimulation of economic growth, and support for reforms.

Mora commended the current state of relations between Astana and Brussels and said that the EU is making an effort to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan and bring it into one of the priority areas of its foreign policy.

The parties also reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during the second EU-Central Asia Summit on June 2 in Cholpon-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the preparations for Central Asia – EU Ministerial Meeting, which will take place this autumn.