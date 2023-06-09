Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen’s Songs Get Recognition in Chile

ASTANA – Cuban opera singer Zoylin Ybarra performed a song by Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen “SOS d’un Terrien en Détresse” at The Voice Chile signing contest on June 6, reported Dimashnews.com.

Ybarra made it to the quarterfinals with the song she performed in Spanish.

“Dimash is one of the world’s outstanding singers with an impressive vocal range. Usually, songs have two or three octaves, but he hits notes within five octaves in this composition. It was a big challenge for me,” said Ybarra, explaining her song choice.

Dimash won the audience vote for the best performance with the song “SOS d’un Terrien en Détresse” at the World’s Best competition in the United States in 2019.

The Cuban opera singer won the judge’s hearts with the song “Libiamo ne’ Lieti Calici” (“Let’s drink from the joyful cups”) from Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” during the blind auditions of the new edition of The Voice Chile talent show.

The judges noted the difficulty of performing the song in Dimash’s interpretation and pointed out that Chile has many fans of the Kazakh singer’s music.

The Dimash Latin Dears fan club managed to get his songs broadcast on Chile’s Radio Mix TV daily from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. throughout June.

The fans explained that the radio program dedicated to Dimash features not only his songs but also greetings from his Dears (fans of Dimash) and his creative biography.

“We are delighted that Dimash’s songs will be played on Chile’s radio for such a long time,” they said.

The first radio broadcast dedicated to Dimash took place on June 2.