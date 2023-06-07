Kazakh Musical Triumphs at Daegu International Musical Festival

ASTANA – A musical dedicated to legendary Kazakh pop and opera singer Roza Baglanova won two awards at the Daegu International Musical Festival in South Korea, reported the Kazakh Ministry Culture and Sports on June 6.

The production, staged by Astana Musical Theater based at the Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova, won in the best international musical category, as actress Zarina Makina, who played Baglanova, triumphed in the best female lead category.

“This is an amazing success for the theater art of Kazakhstan. The artists of Astana Musical made the world talk about Kazakh culture by demonstrating their boundless talent,” said Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov, wishing the Kazakh artists endless inspiration and new creative heights.

An annual international event was held for the 17th time to popularize and vitalize musical theater as the world’s first global musical theater festival.

Last year, Kazakhstan marked the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova.