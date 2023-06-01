Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Call for Applications for Foreign Media Contest

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with Kazakhstan’s Chief Editors’ Club and the Kazakh Tourism national company, announced the start of accepting applications for the eighth Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media contest for foreign journalists.

The contest is open to foreign journalists and bloggers who have published original articles, video stories and blog posts in foreign media or on social networks between July 15, 2022 and July 15. Judges will assess their creativity, reliability and objectivity.

This year, a new nomination has been introduced from the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Overall, seven winners will be selected, one from the regions of North and South America, Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific region and two laureates in the nominations on tourism and CICA.

The winners will go on a tour to Kazakhstan with an intense program of cultural activities in Astana, Almaty and the Mangystau Region and meet with representatives of government, media, science, and culture.

Works should be submitted no later than July 15 via [email protected]. The winners will be announced by Aug. 1.

The contest has been held annually since 2014. Last year’s winners included Korea Herald journalist Sanjay Kumar, journalist from the Moroccan editions of Le Matin and 12. ma Driss Lyakoubi, Turkish author Emrah Kaya, the Ottawa Life Magazine journalist Donovan Mckenzie, British blogger Tristan Hughes, Georgian journalist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze and Kuwaiti travel blogger Khalid Almutairi.