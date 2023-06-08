Astana International Forum Kicks Off

ASTANA – The Astana International Forum (AIF), a platform for dialogue addressing key global challenges, will kick off today at 11.00 a.m. Astana time (6 a.m. GMT) at the capital’s Congress Centre of the EXPO Business District in Astana.

The AIF was launched at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, the event is “unique because it offers a platform for global middle powers to discuss their views and positions on the issues of today and to put forward their own solutions to these issues.”

The high-level event under the theme Tackling Challenges Through Dialogue: Towards Cooperation, Development & Progress includes keynote speeches, over 40 panel sessions, discussions, and side events, covering issues related to the economy, energy, climate, and regional cooperation and development.

The first day will open with a Plenary session chaired by President Tokayev with the participation of high-level guests, including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva to name a few.

Over 1,000 participants will discuss new ways to tackle challenges in four key dimensions: foreign policy and international security, international development and sustainability, energy and climate change, economy, and finance.

The forum, supported by the United Nations and CNN global news channel, will run for two days.