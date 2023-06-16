Air Astana Launches Almaty-Tel Aviv Flights in September 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana plans to launch Almaty – Tel Aviv flights starting from Sept. 7, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on June 15.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Airbus A321 aircraft.

According to the committee, the new route will facilitate the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel.

Also, Kazakhstan expanded international flights to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye and resumed seasonal flights to Georgia, Greece, Montenegro, and Türkiye for the summer period.