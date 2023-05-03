Air Astana Launches Summer Flight Schedule

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is resuming seasonal flights to Georgia, Greece, Montenegro, and Türkiye for the summer period, the company’s press service announced on May 2.

The airline will launch flights from Almaty to Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete on June 1. They will be operated four times a week.

Flights from Almaty to Bodrum will operate from June 2 three times a week.

Air Astana will start servicing flights to Montenegro’s capital Podgorica on June 3 from Almaty and June 7 from Astana three times a week.

Flights from Almaty to Batumi, Georgia, will launch on June 6 with a frequency of five times a week.

All flights will be operated by long-haul Airbus A321LR, except for Batumi, which will use Airbus A320.