Kazakhstan Expands International Flights to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is expanding international flights to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

Turkmenistan Airlines launched regular flights from Almaty to Ashgabat on June 2, reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on June 3. The flight will be carried out once a week on Fridays on the Boeing-737 aircraft.

Uzbek low-cost airline My Frighter (Centrum Air) started regular flights between Almaty and Tashkent on June 5, which will take place three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on the A-320 aircraft.

The Astana International Airport also informed that Mavi Gök Aviation launched a new route Antalya-Astana-Antalya on June 4. The direct flights will be carried out twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.