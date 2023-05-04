Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to Increase Flights to Kazakhstan in Summer

ASTANA – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi low-cost airline plans to increase the number of flights between Astana and Abu Dhabi from three to five times a week from July 1, reported the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service on May 3.

Starting from Aug. 4, the air company will operate flights from Almaty to Abu Dhabi daily on Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircrafts.

According to the committee, this measure will accelerate the countries’ tourism, cultural, investment and business cooperation.

Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana is also resuming seasonal flights to Georgia, Greece, Montenegro and Türkiye for the summer period.