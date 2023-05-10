Turkic States Create Geographical Council to Promote Local Destinations and Improve Environment

ASTANA – Geographical communities of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye and Uzbekistan have created the Geographical Council of Turkic States in Tashkent on May 8 to strengthen cooperation in innovation, ecology, tourism, cultural and humanitarian areas, reported Kazinform.

Oybek Norinbaev, head of the Geographical Society of Uzbekistan, was elected as the council’s chairman.

“The council will unite efforts to implement joint actions in the field of geography, local history, and related sciences, as well as to share scientific achievements in this area, identify and eliminate environmental problems,” said Norinbaev.

Orman Nurbayev, chairman of Qazaq Geography national public association, expressed gratitude for supporting the Kazakh initiative and highlighted the importance of addressing challenges in climate, water resources, carbon neutrality and eco-tourism.

“Kazakhstan proposes to create a Turkic Academy to teach the younger generation the basics of environmental education, eco-thinking, and other subjects, and a Turkic Heritage to study the preservation of our common historical and cultural heritage,” said Nurbayev.

In April, Qazaq Geography launched a Qazaq Geography magazine on Kazakhstan’s historical, cultural, and natural heritage.