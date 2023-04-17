Kazakhstan Launches New Environmental Magazine

ASTANA – The Qazaq Geography national public association launched a Qazaq Geography magazine aimed at covering Kazakhstan’s historical, cultural, and natural heritage, the association announced on April 14.

The magazine focuses on ecological challenges and environmental protection, research and discoveries in geography, ethnography, history, and biodiversity, as well as promoting tourism and popularizing the Kazakh identity. It will feature expert articles, research papers, and opinion pieces by leading experts, scientists, and public figures.

Qazaq Geography’s print version is available in 10,000 copies in Kazakh and Russian.

According to Qazaq Geography Chairman Askar Mamin, the launch of the magazine is a momentous occasion for Kazakhstan and the region.

“We hope this magazine will take its niche among people of all generations, from schoolchildren to world-renowned scientists, encouraging a genuine and sincere interest in the preservation of the material and non-material world heritage among all concerned citizens, and unite our efforts to study, preserve and pass on these values to future generations,” he said.

According to the magazine’s editor-in-chief Zarina Nurlanova, the first issue of Qazaq Geography includes articles about the impact of climate change on biodiversity, the role of renewable energy in sustainable development, and the link between environmental degradation and public health.