President Tokayev Discusses Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation With UAE

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a meeting with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, a senior member of the Ruling Family of Abu Dhabi, the Akorda press service reported on May 26.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan regards the UAE’s contribution as a vivid manifestation of friendship and close cooperation. He also conveyed his warmest wishes to President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The UAE is a reliable and key strategic partner for Kazakhstan in the Islamic world, a brotherly country that has supported us since the first years of Independence. Our people will always appreciate it,” Tokayev said.

The parties discussed economic and investment cooperation during the meeting. Tokayev recalled the agreements signed between the countries during his official visit earlier this year, noting that they will benefit both countries.

He invited UAE companies to cooperate in agricultural, energy, petrochemistry, mining, construction, transport and logistics, finance, and tourism sectors.

Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan stressed Tokayev’s visit gave a new impetus to the partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“The history of relations with your country is profound. Today, despite the international and regional situation, our cooperation in many areas is only getting stronger,” Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan emphasized.

He thanked the government and the President of Kazakhstan for creating favorable conditions for implementing joint investment projects.

The President bestowed the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) in the first degree to Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan for his contribution to the strengthening and developing of bilateral relations.