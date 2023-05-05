Kazakhstan Begins Preparations for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – It is time to start preparing for the Fifth World Nomad Games scheduled for Sep. 8-15 next year in Astana, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said at a May 4 meeting, echoing the President’s instruction to host the games at the highest level, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task at a February meeting with National Sports Association President Islambek Salzhanov, highlighting that the large-scale event should open up opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses to promote tourism, folk crafts, and services

The Fifth World Nomad Games are expected to bring together teams from all over the world, including countries that are not considered nomad nations.

Participants will compete in Kazakh national sports, including Kazakh Quresi (wrestling), kokpar (a Central Asian equestrian game), kusbegilik (hunting with birds of prey), asyk atu (a board game with bones of a knee sheep joint), audaryspak (wrestling horseback), togyzkumalak (an ancient board game with nine pellets) and many games created in other countries with common roots.

The state supports national sports, Kulginov said, adding that he is confident that they will arouse great interest among Kazakh citizens.

“The opportunity to show openness and hospitality, to share the rich cultural heritage of our ancestors is also of great importance along with athletic prowess,” he noted.

The Turkic community unanimously supported Kazakhstan’s bid to host the games. Kulginov instructed the appropriate ministries to determine the organizational and legal form of the social directorate for hosting the games soon and submit the Action Plan and the composition of the national organizing committee for approval.