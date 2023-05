ASTANA – Kazakhstan will hold the sixth Summer Paralympic Games on May 11-30 in Almaty, Astana and Aktobe, announced the sports training center for persons with disabilities on May 9.

Approximately 1,000 athletes from 20 regions of the country will participate in ten sports.

Last year, Kazakh para-athletes won 187 medals at international competitions, bringing Kazakhstan 62 gold, 63 silver and 62 bronze medals.