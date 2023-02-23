Kazakh Para-Athletes Win 187 Medals in International Competitions in 2022

ASTANA – Kazakh para-athletes won 187 medals at international competitions in the past year, bringing Kazakhstan 62 gold, 63 silver and 62 bronze medals, reported the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service on Feb. 22.

Three major championships in 2022 were the most fruitful for Kazakh para-athletes.

At the Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Open Championship, which took place in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, they won four gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Para powerlifting athletes took ten medals at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Powerlifting and Benchpress World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt.

The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, brought Kazakhstan 42 medals, including 11 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze.

Most of the medals won by Kazakh teams have come from para powerlifters, swimmers and athletes.

“Parasports is developing in Kazakhstan, and our athletes continue to win big international tournaments. Of course, we will not stop there. We should place greater emphasis on parasports as we approach the Paralympic Games in Paris,” said Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Sarsen Kuranbek.

The next Paralympic Games will take place in Paris, France next year.