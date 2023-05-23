Kazakhstan Expands Exports Range and Destinations

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has increased the range of goods for exports by 767 commodity items in the first quarter of this year, Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said at a May 22 Central Communications Service briefing.

“Destinations for exports are expanding. Kazakhstan is exporting non-primary goods to 106 countries this year, six more than in 2022,” Torebayev noted.

He informed that Kazakhstan has exported processed goods mainly to Afghanistan, China, Georgia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and the United Kingdom.

Copper and copper cathodes, ferroalloys, uranium, petroleum products, hot-rolled flat steel made of unalloyed steel, silver, wheat, rye flour, zinc, and natural gas were among the primary exported goods.

Kazakhstan also observed growth in the exports of uranium and petroleum products, sunflower oil, mineral fertilizers, cars, hydrogen, inert gas, and other goods.

“An important indicator for us is to achieve $41 billion in exports of processed goods by 2025. Last year, we hit a record high of $26.5 billion,” Torebayev said.

He noted foreign trade volume in processed products totaled $18.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, 32% higher than in the same period in 2022. Over the past three years, this figure has increased by 63%.

During this period, exports of non-primary goods grew 7.6% to $5.9 billion due to the expansion of commodity items.

Kazakhstan offers financial and non-financial support measures to domestic producers. By this year’s end, nearly $10 billion will be reimbursed to 300 domestic export-oriented companies. Over 100 companies engaged in the food and light industry, mechanical engineering, and the service sector will tap into foreign markets through export acceleration programs.

“Two export agreements worth $19 million were signed with Uzbekistan. A long-term contract was concluded to supply household chemicals to Russia, totaling $1.3 million annually. Two contracts worth $5 million were also signed to supply copper products to the Chinese market. Negotiations are underway to supply food products to South Korea,” Torebayev said.

Kazakhstan supports domestic exporters with trade and economic missions, recently signing export contracts worth over $300 million.