Kazakhstan’s Export Deals Surpass $300 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s trade and economic missions signed export contracts worth more than $ 300 million this year, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said at a briefing in the Central Communications Service on May 22, reported Kazinform.

According to Torebayev, five trade and economic missions took place in Azerbaijan, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, holding more than 300 negotiations since the beginning of this year.

Five more trade and economic missions will be organized by the end of 2023.

“Trade and economic missions and national stands of Kazakh-made products at international exhibitions are organized to support exporters,” he said.

Kazakhstan is set to showcase national stands at trade fairs this year, including the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, the eighth China-Eurasia Expo in Xinjiang, and other venues.

A showroom of Kazakh-made goods was opened at the country’s Consulate General in Xian as part of the trade and economic mission to China, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inaugurated during his visit to China last week.

Some 30 Kazakh companies producing oil and fat, meat, alcohol, flour and confectionery, miller’s bran, juices, honey, pasta, and other goods were presented at the event. The product line will be expanded in the future.