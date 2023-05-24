Kazakhstan Aims to Expand Presence on UNESCO World Heritage List by 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to increase the number of included objects in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage list from 10 to 16 by 2025, the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov wrote in his Telegram channel on May 23.

Oralov said they work with the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to prepare and promote the serial transnational nomination, The Great Silk Road: the Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor. This work will include the Syganak settlements, Sauran, Yassy, ​​Otyrar, Zhankent, and monuments of the Zhetyasar oasis, located along the historic Great Silk Road, to the UNESCO list.

Oralov emphasized that developing Kazakhstan’s cultural brand is impossible without promoting cultural tourism.

“We have already launched visit centers in Sarayshyk, Ulytau, Tanbaly and Otyrar. We are completing the visit centers’ construction on the territory of Gaukhar-Ana, Sauran, Issyk, and Ordabasy museum reserves. The largest open-air museum at Bozok ancient settlement is also being built,” he said.

Kazakhstan plans to increase the number of cultural elements in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to 20 units by 2030.

“This will be an important step in promoting, developing, and preserving our spiritual heritage,” said Oralov.