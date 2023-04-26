Kazakhstan to Build Largest Open-Air Museum at Bozok Ancient Settlement

ASTANA – The 412-hectares open-air museum is being built at the Bozok ancient settlement site near Astana to demonstrate the achievements of the steppe civilization, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports on April 25.

The Bozok settlement has a unique historical significance that reflects the historical periods of five steppe civilizations, including the Botai culture, the Saka era, the Hun period, ancient Turks and the Kazakh Khanate. It also provides evidence that originally it was a fortified city and a military headquarters along the route of the Great Silk Road.

“The museum will allow youth to fully experience the atmosphere of that era, the life of the people and get acquainted with the advanced culture of the steppe civilization. The project will enhance the tourist experience, promoting domestic and inbound tourism. The museum is expected to improve the region’s investment attractiveness, and contribute to the growth of the country’s international image,” said Bozok State Museum-Reserve Director Saule Burbayeva.

The project includes the reconstruction of historical complexes from the Eneolithic to the Middle Ages. Each complex will reflect the history of the formation of material and spiritual culture: palace complexes, sanctuaries, residential buildings, metallurgical and pottery furnaces, forges and workshops, craft quarters, a medieval market, petroglyphs and others.

The Bozok, as an innovative project, will become an attractive cultural destination. It will demonstrate the advantages, achievements and contributions of equestrian culture to world civilization, the development of metallurgy on the territory of Kazakhstan, the first domestication of a wild horse and the developed irrigation system. The historical and cultural project will facilitate the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

The completion of the project is scheduled for 2025.