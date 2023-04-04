Astana Hub Startups Win Trip to Silicon Valley at Central Asian Tech Awards

ASTANA – Kazakh IT startups that are part of the Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups were recognized as best in the region at the Central Asian Tech Awards in Bishkek, winning a free trip to Silicon Valley, the Astana Hub press service announced on March 28.

The Astana Hub won three out of seven nominations, with 39 entries from Kazakhstan among 114 worldwide.

Networks Energy, a developer of an IT platform for the rail freight shipping arrangement and business process automation, was named the breakthrough of the year. The Kazakh startup substantially simplified and accelerated the automation process of rail transportation for the entire region.

“It is a great honor for us to receive recognition from all the IT technoparks of the Central Asian region. This award underlines how important it is for our company to keep striving to transform Kazakhstan into a regional transport and digital hub. Our team will continue to adhere to its mission to implement advanced technologies in the region’s logistics industry,” said Networks Energy CEO Bakhyt Yerzhanov.

Rustem Yermekov, a Kazakh developer, inventor, and teacher, was named Central Asia’s IT teacher of the year. In 2021, he was included in Forbes Kazakhstan’s 30 Under 30 list and won a grant for QBit, a STEM robotics kit, from the Saby Charitable Foundation.

“I have been working in education for six years now. My work is based on enthusiasm. I believe in the idea that all the problems of the world can be solved if you give the right education and develop critical thinking. We are currently working on various educational solutions. We will also soon launch our mini digital laboratory micro:lab,” Yermekov said.

A startup, Red_mad_robot central asia, which develops digital platforms for financial and non-financial services for universal banks oriented to small and medium-sized businesses, was named the highest-growing IT company.

The event took place as part of the Central Asian Tech Forum in the Kyrgyz Republic, bringing together more than 50 IT companies and 600 participants from the Central Asian region, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.