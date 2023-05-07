Kazakh Legendary Dos-Mukasan Band Releases New Track Celebrating Almaty (Video)

By Staff Report in Culture on 7 May 2023

ASTANA – Dos-Mukasan, one of Kazakhstan’s most popular vocal and instrumental bands, released a new song after a long break dedicated to Almaty, which celebrates a multinational Kazakh family, reported Kazinform. 

Photo credit: almaty.tv.

The song merges the continuity of generations, affection and love for the homeland, the unity of the people, cultural values, and a tribute to history and the city.

The Dos-Mukasan band has long been a key part of Kazakh culture, and love for them represents love for the motherland.

Victor Korolev, an actor from the Lermontov theater, plays a leading role in the storyline. He moved to Germany in 1993 under a repatriation program and 13 years later returned to his hometown with his grandson.


