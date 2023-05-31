Kazakh Experts: Relations Between Türkiye and Kazakhstan to Thrive after Erdoğan’s Win

ASTANA – Following the victory of Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential election on May 28, the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue to develop, according to experts.

Mukhit Asanbayev, chief expert of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), said Erdoğan’s legacy builds on his role as a globally important leader who can represent Türkiye better than anyone else.

“Türkiye under the leadership of Erdoğan has become a middle power and a key geopolitical player capable of influencing the security of several regions – from the Middle East, South Caucasus and Central Asia to the waters of the Mediterranean and the Black Sea regions,” Asanbayev told Kazinform news agency.

“In other words, the increased influence of Türkiye’s foreign policy strategy under the leadership of Erdoğan is felt in regional and world politics,” he said.

Türkiye’s current foreign policy in relation to Kazakhstan will continue to expand, according to the expert.

“In particular, this includes deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan within the Organization of Turkic States, the further development of Türkiye-initiated Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), a section of the [new] Silk Road that links China with the European Union through the territory of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, as well as the intensification of military, technical and other areas of cooperation between our countries, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels,” said Asanbayev.

“The key is that Erdoğan is actively involved in the process of strengthening ties with Kazakhstan and the Turkic-speaking countries and intends to continue this policy,” he added.

After Sunday’s run-off election, Erdoğan received messages of congratulations from leaders around the globe, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In a phone call, Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership with Türkiye, emphasizing the “centuries-old common history and culture of the two brotherly states.”

Asanbayev attributes Erdoğan’s win to his charismatic role as Türkiye’s long-time leader.

“The charismatic, nationally and internationally recognized leader of the Justice and Development Party, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has looked more convincing in the personified perception of his compatriots than the nominee from the united opposition coalition and leader of Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu,” said Asanbayev.

It was a tight run-off between the two candidates with Erdoğan winning 52.14% of the votes, extending his two-decade rule.

Zarema Shaukenova, academician of Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences and Doctor of Sociological Sciences, told Kazinform that Erdoğan’s foreign policy towards Kazakhstan will develop as planned, backed by strategic documents and meetings between the two countries at the highest level.

“In 2009, Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement. Since 2012, the heads of our states have met on a regular basis at meetings of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Last year, during their state visits, Presidents Tokayev and Erdoğan signed a number of important documents on the development of cooperation in key areas,” said Shaukenova.

“The range of development of our relations is deep and it will continue with the active participation of the reelected President of Türkiye, a friendly country for Kazakhstan,” she concluded.