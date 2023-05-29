Tokayev Congratulates Türkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Election Win

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his victory in the Türkiye’s presidential election in a run-off vote on May 28.

“Ties of historical friendship and solidarity unite our countries. This strategy of comprehensive cooperation will be further developed,” wrote Tokayev on his Twitter

Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council announced Erdoğan winning with 52.14% of the votes, defeating opposition challenger Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu who received 47.86% out of 99.43% of the votes counted overall.

It was the first time Türkiye witnessed the second round of voting, as no candidate secured more than 50% of the presidential vote on May 14, although Erdoğan took the lead with 49.52%.​​​​​​

With roughly 192,000 ballot boxes set up across Türkiye, more than 60 million people cast their votes in the country and abroad.

Erdoğan thanked the nation for entrusting him with the presidency for five more years, adding that all 85 million citizens of the country have won.

“We said that we will win in a way that no one will lose. That is why Türkiye is the only winner today,” he said in a victory speech.