Kazakh Congress to Unite Ethnic Kazakhs Worldwide

ASTANA – Several countries with a significant Kazakh diaspora will host qurultai (сongress) this year, said the President of Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation Abzal Saparbekuly during the foundation’s public commission meeting on May 17.

According to Saparbekuly, Cologne will host a traditional qurultai on May 26-28, while members of the Kazakh communities in Russia will meet on June 9-10 in Moscow. A Kazakh youth meeting will also be on the agenda as part of the qurultai.

“Small qurultai will be held in July in Ulaanbaatar and Bayan-Ulgiy in Mongolia. We also plan to hold similar events in the United States and China, but we are yet to choose the cities for the meetings,” said Saparbekuly.

Saparbekuly highlighted that Kazakhstan would also host a three-day seminar forum for the entire community of Kazakhs abroad, while the Pavlodar Region will organize the first-ever Kazakh youth meeting.

The foundation also plans to gather around 200 ethnic Kazakh children living abroad at a summer camp in the Burabay National Park in July.

“To unite Kazakh nationals and ethnic Kazakhs, we are planning to publish ten books for the first time by Kazakh poet-writers about ethnic Kazakhs living abroad. And along with online and offline Kazakh language classes, we will create new courses in 20 national art and sports spheres in ten countries,” said Saparbekuly.

The foundation expects to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Federal Agency for Nationalities of Russia and colleagues in China. Similar agreements were signed recently with Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.