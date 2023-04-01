Otandastar Foundation to Host Summer Camp for Ethnic Kazakh Children Living Abroad

ASTANA – The Otandastar (compatriots) Foundation will host a summer camp for ethnic Kazakh children living abroad in Kazakhstan on July 1-14, the foundation announced on its Facebook page. Around 200 children aged 12 to 17 will be invited to attend the camp.

The Summer Camp 2023 project provides classes in archery, horse riding, playing national instruments and assyk, a bone-throwing game, yurt making, and intensive Kazakh language courses. Besides immersing in Kazakh culture, children will learn mobilography and robotics.

The camp participants will visit an exhibition of Kazakhstan’s top universities to learn about the education system, choose the best training program, and attend masterclasses of renowned figures and concert programs with Kazakh artists.

“The project’s main goal is to support talented ethnic Kazakh children residing abroad, including helping high school students to get an education in their home country in the future,” said the foundation’s manager Lashyn Janarbek.

The Otandastar Foundation launched its Summer Camp project in 2019 when 150 boys and girls from seven countries arrived in Kazakhstan. The project was then temporarily suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

Last year, 84 children from China, France, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Russia, and Türkiye attended the camp.