Kazakh Chess Player Assaubayeva Reaches Grand Finale of World Chess Armageddon Series

ASTANA – Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva won Women’s Week at the Armageddon Championship Series in Berlin, Germany, reported World Chess, a commercial partner of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), on May 14.

This victory secured her a place in the Grand Finale in September, where she will join other finalists to compete for the main prize of 200,000 euros ($217,496).

Assaubayeva, a two-time World Blitz Champion, defeated India’s Grandmaster Humpy Koneru in the final of the Women’s Week of the Armageddon Championship Series.

The next stage of the tournament will take place on June 12-18. It will feature eight players from Europe and Africa region, including Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Richard Rapport (Romania), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), Michael Adams (England), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Jorden van Foreest (Netherlands), as well as Matthias Bluebaum (Germany) and Alexander Donchenko (Germany), who qualified online.

The Armageddon Championship Series, a chess format specifically developed by World Chess to be televised, takes place in Berlin from March to September 2023. The tournament has become one of the most widely watched chess events of the year, with live broadcasts on over 17 online and TV platforms.