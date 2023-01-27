Kazakh Chess Champion Bibisara Assaubaeva Defeats Famous Grandmaster Sergey Karyakin in Sensational Match

ASTANA – Two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva defeated one of the world’s strongest grandmasters, Sergey Karyakin, in the rapid chess format at the International Chess Stars Tournament in Moscow on Jan. 24-26, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports’ press service reported.

According to the tournament’s commentators, Assaubayeva rightfully holds the title of world blitz champion – despite Karyakin’s outstanding defense, the Kazakh female chess player eventually prevailed.

She learned of her participation in the competition just two days before it began, replacing the 14th seat world champion Vladimir Kramnik. Assaubayeva had previously stated in interviews that she most wanted to play against Sergey Karyakin and Teimour Radjabov at this prestigious tournament.

Karyakin has already said that he is not ashamed of the only game that he has lost so far.

“I was defeated by a world champion who plays well,” he said after the game.

Some of the finest chess players in the world, such as Bibisara Assaubaeva, Sergey Karyakin, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov, Raunaku Sadwani, and Francisco Vallejo, are now competing for a substantial prize pool of $216,247.

The blitz competitions are next up and will be held on Jan. 28-30.